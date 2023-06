Ed is responsible for analyzing emerging cyber threats to develop innovative and resilient enterprise risk management strategies for Fortune 500 clients and strategic partners. Before joining Trend Micro, he was a 20-year veteran and former CISO of the United States Secret Service with experience in leading information security, cyber investigative, and protective programs in support of the Secret Service integrated mission.

Ed started his career investigating transnational cybercriminal groups targeting the financial and retail sectors. He proudly served on the Presidential Protective Division for President George W. Bush before transitioning to lead cyber forensic operations in support of Secret Service large-scale data breach investigations. In his role as the secret service strategic advisor to the DHS National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) Ed led an interagency effort to share real-time actionable threat intelligence with Information Sharing and Analysis Organizations (ISAO) and critical infrastructure partners.

Ed is a guest lecturer at New York University Polytechnic Institute, Computer Science and Engineering Department and was a contributing subject matter expert on law enforcement, cybersecurity strategy and policy, computer forensics, and network intrusion incident response for the 2014 Risk and Responsibility in a Hyperconnected World; 2012 Homeland Security Advisory Council Task Force on Cyber Skills Report; and 2012 Insider Threat Study: Illicit Cyber Activity Involving Fraud in the U.S. Financial Services Sector. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and a Certified Information Systems

Auditor (CISA).