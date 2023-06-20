In her strategic advisory role centered on executive level outreach and engagement, LaLisha provides guidance, direction and thought leadership to Federal government agencies around Splunk’s platform capabilities to drive security and resilience.

Prior to joining Splunk, LaLisha served in various CISO roles at General Electric, GDIT and Capital One building, enabling and growing technology shared services for the federal government and commercial vertical markets. She is a lifelong learner with a B.S. in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia, M.S. in Information Assurance from UMUC and a MBA from the University of Baltimore with several ISACA industry certifications. LaLisha is an adjunct professor for Carnegie Mellon University’s CISO executive program, STEM advocate and has a strong passion for building a diverse and inclusive workforce for the future.