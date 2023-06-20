On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Insight by Leidos
Cloud Computing

Protected: Cloud Exchange 2023: Leidos’ Lakshmi Ashok on monitoring performance of high-level, edge services

Tom Temin
June 20, 2023 3:40 pm
< a min read
      

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

      
Related Topics
All News Cloud Computing Cloud Exchange Federal Insights Lakshmi Ashok Leidos Technology

Featured Speakers

  • Lakshmi Ashok

    Vice President of Enterprise Management Services, Leidos

  • Tom Temin

    Host, Federal Drive, Federal News Network

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|26 Snowflake Summit 2023
6|26 Data + AI Summit 2023
6|26 NASTD 2023 Midwest-South Seminar
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories