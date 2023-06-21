Srini Iyer is Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, for the Leidos Health Group. His current role includes providing leadership across a wide range of technology challenges supporting Leidos’s diverse health portfolio. As part of this role, he is responsible for overseeing the internal R&D portfolio, driving technology partnerships across emerging and large technology companies, growing technical talent through upskilling, and leading a team of talented solution architects.

Mr. Iyer brings nearly 30 years of experience in developing and managing complex enterprise solutions in the defense, health care, financial and telecommunications sectors. He sets the company’s focus on emerging technologies such as analytics/AI, full-spectrum cyber, digital engineering, and bringing technology to customers operating at the tactical edge.

Prior to his current role, he led ManTech’s Innovation and Capabilities Office, as their Corporate CTO, spearheading the company’s strategy to meet and exceed customers’ complex mission requirements by advancing company capabilities and service differentiation with leading-edge technologies. There, he led a team of technology officers and solution architects charged with developing and harnessing the power of tomorrow’s disruptive technologies to shape the world for the better. He has mastered the monitoring of multiple group “drivers” at once, including the unique needs of scores of customers and how ManTech innovates to design and deliver the right solution every time.

Mr. Iyer joined ManTech in 2015 from Northrop Grumman, where he crafted IT solutions for customers including the Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies. While at Northrop Grumman, Mr. Iyer managed a large independent research and development portfolio as the company’s director of technology and oversaw the development of solutions for customers’ most complex and important problems. He was responsible for developing strategies for two of the company’s key growth initiatives in cyber and cloud.

Before Northrop Grumman, Mr. Iyer held key leadership roles in the commercial sector, including a wireless startup that was eventually acquired by Sybase.

He earned a Master of Science in computer engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Science in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of Madras. He holds executive leadership certificate from Darden School of Business, University of Virginia.