On Air: All About Data
Trending:
Listen Live
Insight by LaunchDarkly
Cloud Computing

Protected: Cloud Exchange 2023: LaunchDarkly’s Sara Mazer on rejecting Big Bang IT approach in favor of feature management

Justin Doubleday
June 21, 2023 2:13 pm
< a min read
      

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

      
Related Topics
All News Cloud Computing Cloud Exchange Federal Insights LaunchDarkly Sara Mazer Technology

Featured Speakers

  • Sara Mazer

    Federal Chief Technology Officer, LaunchDarkly

  • Justin Doubleday

    Reporter, Federal News Network

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|27 Cross Domain Technical Forum
6|27 The Journey To Unified Observability
6|27 How to Stand Out at Work
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories