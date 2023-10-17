Pivoting to a total experience strategy: A necessity for governments today

Today, citizens are no longer passive recipients of government services, but rather active participants in a digital age. From mobile applications to websites, government services must be accessible, available and performant for those who rely on them. Citizens need seamless digital experiences, which is why the concept of a total experience (TX) strategy is gaining traction among government institutions. A TX strategy is an innovative approach that seeks to overhaul the traditional paradigms of public service delivery. This strategy — encompassing seamless online interactions, citizen engagement and a human-centered mindset — has the potential to reshape the relationship between the government and its constituents.

Gartner predicts that at least 85% of governments without a TX strategy by 2023 will fail to transform their services. As we navigate an ever-evolving landscape of technology and public expectations, understanding and implementing a TX strategy has become no longer merely an option. Instead, it has become an imperative for governments that aspire to deliver services that are not only functional, but also deeply impactful.

Understanding the basics of a total experience strategy

At its core, a TX strategy puts people at the forefront, focusing on employees, citizens and any other party that engages with the business so that government organizations can ensure they are creating seamless digital experiences across their organization. The goal is to unify four key areas of the organization into one holistic service design and delivery approach. The four parts are the following:

Employee experience : The interactions and experiences an employee has throughout their time at a company, from recruitment to retirement.

: The interactions and experiences an employee has throughout their time at a company, from recruitment to retirement. Customer experience : The customer interactions with an organization before, during and after engaging in its products or services.

: The customer interactions with an organization before, during and after engaging in its products or services. User experience: The overall quality of interactions and perceptions that users have when they interact with a product, service, website, application or any other form of technology.

The overall quality of interactions and perceptions that users have when they interact with a product, service, website, application or any other form of technology. Multi-experience: An individual’s experience with an organization across different digital channels and devices.

Connecting these disciplines under one holistic strategy is effective because all touchpoints are ultimately connected across an organization. For example, an employee might not have the tools to efficiently retrieve data about a customer as they work to solve an issue. This could lead to frustration on both sides and create negative experiences. Everything impacts and influences each other.

Organizations that adopt a TX strategy stand to gain numerous benefits, including greater productivity and increased employee and customer satisfaction. By ensuring all users across the organization have the digital tools to streamline their interactions, government organizations can reduce friction and create positive experiences that help create high-value impact with their constituents.

Best practices for implementing a total experience strategy

While the idea of unifying technology across an organization may be simple, organizations can run into challenges. Specifically, organizations often run into problems after they digitally transform. After implementing new technology, they now must ensure that their technology continues to run seamlessly and does not experience any issues that may cause negative experiences, such as downtime. To solve the issue, organizations should leverage an end-to-end observability solution, complete with robust AI and automation capabilities so that they can ensure their digital services are running perfectly.

Modern cloud complexity makes it challenging for organizations to monitor and maintain their applications and services. Cloud environments are constantly changing in scale and producing an explosion of data, making it difficult for IT teams to identify and resolve issues when they occur. With an end-to-end observability solution, organizations can overcome that complexity and gain complete visibility into their applications and services to ensure they work seamlessly. With a platform that also harnesses AI and automation, organizations can even identify and auto-remediate incidents before they occur, helping save time and increase efficiency.

The time for a total experience strategy is now

In an era defined by digital interconnectedness and heightened citizen expectations, implementing a TX strategy will only continue to be a priority for government organizations. By seamlessly integrating technology, optimizing processes and emphasizing people-centricity, government entities can create more meaningful and enduring experiences for their constituents and employees. Strategically deploying a total experience strategy enables governments to have the opportunity to foster trust, enhance efficiency and ultimately pave the way for a more responsive, citizen-centric future.

Willie Hicks is public sector chief technologist at Dynatrace.

