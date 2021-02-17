Office that oversees congressional employee rights having a busier new year than normal

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal employees, pandemic, and telework – the phenomenon has become legend. Most of the attention has been on the executive branch. Over on Capitol Hill, members of Congress have improvised ways of working, including virtual hearings. But what about the 30,000-odd congressional staff members? For how they’re faring, Federal Drive with Tom Temin checked in with the Executive Director of the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, Susan Tsui Grundmann.