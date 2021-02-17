On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Congress

Office that oversees congressional employee rights having a busier new year than normal

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
February 17, 2021 8:33 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal employees, pandemic, and telework – the phenomenon has become legend. Most of the attention has been on the executive branch. Over on Capitol Hill, members of Congress have improvised ways of working, including virtual hearings. But what about the 30,000-odd congressional staff members? For how they’re faring, Federal Drive with Tom Temin checked in with the Executive Director of the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, Susan Tsui Grundmann.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    How Biden administration can make federal diversity trainings actually work

    Commentary Read more

    Telework may be the recruitment and retention solution agencies — and Congress — are looking for

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Benefits Capitol Congress coronavirus Federal Drive implicit bias Management Office of Congressional Workplace Rights Pay & Benefits Susan Tsui Grundmann telework Tom Temin Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance workplace safety

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle