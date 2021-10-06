On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Lobbyist for inventors says America Invents Act’s trial and appeal board ‘kills’ patents

October 6, 2021 1:51 pm
A 2011 law called the America Invents Act established something called the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. And it changed the system from first-to-invent, to first-to-file. Randy Landreneau said the law is a mistake and needs to be changed back. He is president of a group called US Inventor, which lobbies Congress to rewrite the law, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

