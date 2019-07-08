GSA through the years: Photo gallery

In Federal News Network's ongoing special report, GSA @ 70: Mission evolved, we explore through interviews, data and photos how the agency's impact and importance has grown over the last seven decades. This photo gallery highlights how GSA has changed over the last 70 years from basic things like the logo to serving small businesses to technology and telecommunications.

Jess Larson was named the first GSA administrator in 1949 and served in the role until 1953. Prior to that he was president of the Air Force Association and the War Assets Administration. After GSA he was chairman and president of the Air Force Association from 1964 to 1971. He died in 1987. (Source: Associated Press)

On July 1, 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed into law the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act that created a new agency — the General Services Administration. The goal of the law was simple: Bring together property and supply, building construction and management, records management and certain public works functions. Or more easily said, make the government run effectively and efficiently by centralizing many of the services everyone needs.

Today, GSA’s mission goals are much the same as they were in 1949, but the way the agency meets them is wholly different.

GSA continues to be, in many ways, the hub of the government, making sure agencies have office space to work in, technology to communicate with and travel regulations to follow.

