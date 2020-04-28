Listen Live Sports

An update on the current contracting landscape

April 28, 2020 1:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

The situation is fluid, but coronavirus dollars are still flowing through federal agencies. Obligations so far have exceeded $4 billion, according to the latest Bloomberg Government analysis, with more to come. For an update on where the next round of opportunities lies, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to BGOV’s director of government contracts, Dan Snyder.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

