An update on the current contracting landscape

The situation is fluid, but coronavirus dollars are still flowing through federal agencies. Obligations so far have exceeded $4 billion, according to the latest Bloomberg Government analysis, with more to come. For an update on where the next round of opportunities lies, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to BGOV’s director of government contracts, Dan Snyder.