Why do some federal hardware purchases require related services?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Sometimes services contracts require hardware to support them. Sometimes hardware buys require related services. That’s where companies get into what are known as order level materials (OLM). They’re important, but sometimes they’re confusing. The General Services Administration even held a recent webinar for industry about OLM. For the short version, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Steve Sizemore, a GSA Federal Acquisition Service program manager.