Navy faces protests on contract for maintenance and logistics support

When soliciting bids under a task order contract, the government isn’t obligated to have full-on negotiations. Contracting officers can have interchanges with bidders, but even these have to be done fairly, or else bidder is likely to protest, as the Navy found out recently. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo explained the case on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.