Non-profit employers of the handicapped have different procurement rules from other companies

June 24, 2021 1:37 pm
Can non-profit contractors under the Ability One Program compete with one another on price, as if they were regular contractors going after a solicitation? That’s what the Court of Federal Claims was asked to rule on. The case got to the heart of what the AbilityOne program is all about. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the latest from Smith Pachter McWhorter attorney Joseph Petrillo.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

