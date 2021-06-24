Non-profit employers of the handicapped have different procurement rules from other companies

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Can non-profit contractors under the Ability One Program compete with one another on price, as if they were regular contractors going after a solicitation? That’s what the Court of Federal Claims was asked to rule on. The case got to the heart of what the AbilityOne program is all about. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the latest from Smith Pachter McWhorter attorney Joseph Petrillo.