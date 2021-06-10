On Air: What's Working in Washington
Contracting

Sometimes it takes an academic eye to spot the flaws in a practical system, like federal IT acquisition

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
June 10, 2021 11:46 am
Why exactly are so many federal information technology acquisition programs late, over budget, and not always delivering hoped-for results? It might be one of the most studied topics in public management. Now a supply chain and operations researcher at the University of Minnesota may have an answer. Dwai Roy joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more.

