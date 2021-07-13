On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Contracting

Just how well do agencies alert contractors to their fiscal year buying plans?

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
July 13, 2021 12:26 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Agency procurement and IT officials often remark about how closely they work with industry. But agencies vary a lot in how effectively they forecast their needs to industry, so contractors can best position themselves to meet those needs. The Professional Services Council, which represents hundreds of IT contractors, is out with its annual business forecast scorecard. Federal Drive with Tom Temin discussed with the PSC’s executive vice president for policy, Stephanie Kostro.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)FILE - In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. The IRS website to make payments went down on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The IRS did not have an immediate explanation for the failure. But it said on its website that its online payment system became unavailable at 2:50 A.M. ET on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

    IRS HR office understaffed ahead of agency’s hiring surge, watchdog warns Congress

    Agency Oversight Read more
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

    House committee supports higher IRS budget to reverse ‘chronic underfunding’

    Budget Read more
Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Contracting Federal Drive IRS Management Professional Services Council Stephanie Kostro Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent