Just how well do agencies alert contractors to their fiscal year buying plans?

Agency procurement and IT officials often remark about how closely they work with industry. But agencies vary a lot in how effectively they forecast their needs to industry, so contractors can best position themselves to meet those needs. The Professional Services Council, which represents hundreds of IT contractors, is out with its annual business forecast scorecard. Federal Drive with Tom Temin discussed with the PSC’s executive vice president for policy, Stephanie Kostro.