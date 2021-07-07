NITAAC Contract Guide: Assisted Acquisition Service

NITAAC provides customer agencies with IT contracting experts, who are FAC-C Digital Services Level-III warranted contracting officers. They will work with customers to place task orders for IT products and services through one of the three Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) NITAAC manages: CIO-CS, CIO-SP3 or CIO-SP3 small business.

Through the assisted acquisitions services, NITAAC helps agencies with everything from acquisition planning and strategy to assessment and analysis of a statement of work or statement of objectives or performance work statement to source planning and selection to contract award and administration to life cycle monitoring.

Federal News Network’s Jason Miller discussed the latest trends and opportunities under GSS with NITAAC acting director and associate director for the office of logistics and acquisition operations at NIH Brian Goodger, NITAAC deputy director Ricky Clark and Erin Pacifico Flynn, a contracting officer on NITAAC assisted acquisitions.