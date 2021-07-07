On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Contracting

NITAAC Contract Guide: CIO-SP3 Small Business

Federal News Network Staff
July 7, 2021 2:34 pm
< a min read
      

NITAAC Contract Guide: CIO-SP3 Small Business

CIO-SP3 Small Business is a 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded in 2012 for commercial and non-commercial IT software and services from small businesses, 8(a) firms, women-owned small businesses, service disabled veteran-owned small companies and Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) contractors. Agencies have 137 labor categories to choose from for task orders in support of everything IT across 10 task areas. It has a $20 billion ceiling per contract awardee.

Federal News Network’s Jason Miller discussed the latest trends and opportunities under CIO-SP3 Small Business with NITAAC acting director and associate director for the office of logistics and acquisition operations at NIH Brian Goodger and NITAAC deputy director Ricky Clark.

Related Topics
Acquisition All News Brian Goodger CIO-SP3 small business Contracting Contracts/Awards GWAC HUBZones IDIQ IT Modernization National Institutes of Health NITAAC Ricky Clark Technology

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center