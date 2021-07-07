NITAAC Contract Guide: CIO-SP3 Small Business

CIO-SP3 Small Business is a 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded in 2012 for commercial and non-commercial IT software and services from small businesses, 8(a) firms, women-owned small businesses, service disabled veteran-owned small companies and Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) contractors. Agencies have 137 labor categories to choose from for task orders in support of everything IT across 10 task areas. It has a $20 billion ceiling per contract awardee.

Federal News Network’s Jason Miller discussed the latest trends and opportunities under CIO-SP3 Small Business with NITAAC acting director and associate director for the office of logistics and acquisition operations at NIH Brian Goodger and NITAAC deputy director Ricky Clark.