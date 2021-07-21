NITAAC Contract Guide: CIO-SP3

CIO-SP3 is a 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded in June 2012 for commercial and non-commercial IT software and services. Agencies have 137 labor categories to choose from for task orders in support of everything IT across 10 task areas. It has a $20 billion ceiling per contract awardee.

Federal News Network’s Jason Miller discussed the latest trends and opportunities under CIO-SP3 with NITAAC acting director and associate director for the office of logistics and acquisition operations at NIH Brian Goodger and NITAAC deputy director Ricky Clark.