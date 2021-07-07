NITAAC Contract Guide: Governmentwide Strategic Solutions (GSS)

The governmentwide strategic solutions (GSS) for laptops, desktops and accessories under the category management ​initiative is a catalog of desktop and laptop configurations that meet the Office of Management and Budget standard specifications.

The vehicle is part of the Category Management Leadership Council’s (CMLC) steps to improve the acquisition and management of common IT goods and services to drive greater performance, efficiencies and savings.

Federal News Network’s Jason Miller discussed the latest trends and opportunities under GSS with NITAAC acting director and associate director for the office of logistics and acquisition operations at NIH Brian Goodger, NITAAC deputy director Ricky Clark and Erin Pacifico Flynn, a contracting officer on NITAAC assisted acquisitions.