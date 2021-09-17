On Air: Leaders & Legends
What exactly should contractors disclose to the Defense Department about their climate exposure?

September 17, 2021 11:54 am
The Defense Department recently asked contractors, and any other interested parties, for comments about climate. In particular, climate-related disclosures, like whether organizations measure their carbon output or post it publicly. Our guest on Federal Drive with Tom Temin says disclosures should go further than that. He’s the former FEMA administrator, now chief resilience officer at One Concern, Craig Fugate.

