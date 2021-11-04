On Air: Ask the CIO
Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Nicole Ogrysko@nogryskoWFED
November 4, 2021 9:58 am
The Biden administration on Thursday pushed back the deadline for federal contractors to comply with its vaccine mandate.

Contractors now have until Jan. 4, 2022, the same deadline the White House set for private sector companies with 100 employees or more to comply with vaccine and testing requirements from the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The administration released the details of OSHA’s emergency temporary standard (ETS), as well as new vaccine requirements for health care workers participating in Medicare or Medicaid programs.

“Federal contractors may have some workplaces subject to requirements for federal contractors and other workplaces subject to the newly-released COVID-19 vaccination and testing ETS,” the White House said Thursday morning in a fact sheet on the new policies. “To make it easy for all employers to comply with the requirements, the deadline for the federal contractor vaccination requirement will be aligned with those for the CMS rule and the ETS.”

With Thursday’s announcement, contractors have four more weeks to ensure they’re complying with the administration’s federal vaccine mandate. The previous deadline was Dec. 8.

The administration said the new deadline will bring some consistency for employers.

“This will make it easier for employers to ensure their workforce is vaccinated, safe, and healthy, and ensure that federal contractors implement their requirements on the same timeline as other employers in their industries,” the White House said. “And, the newly-released ETS will not be applied to workplaces subject to the federal contractor requirement or CMS rule, so employers will not have to track multiple vaccination requirements for the same employees.”

While federal contractors now have the same Jan. 4 deadline as other private sector companies, there’s a key difference between the two policies:

Under the new OSHA standard, companies with 100 employees or more have to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or tests for COVID-19 at least weekly.

Under the federal vaccine mandate for contractors, employees don’t have the option to be tested weekly, at least not yet.

The Biden administration’s Safer Federal Workforce Task Force has said contractor employees who have received an approved medical or religious accommodation from the mandate will have to follow masking, social distancing and other safety protocols, which may include testing.

This story will be updated. 

Nicole Ogrysko

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits.

