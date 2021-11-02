On Air: Panel Discussions
The clock is ticking on the deadline for federal contractor employees to get vaccinated

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 2, 2021 11:29 am
The Biden Administration is facing numerous lawsuits – including at least three separate suits filed by Republican state attorneys general – challenging the legality of its vaccine mandate for federal contractors. It’s still unclear whether courts will intervene before the Dec. 8 vaccination deadline. But whether they do or not, contractors have some big concerns of their own about how the mandate is supposed to work in practice. Stephanie Kostro is executive vice president for policy at the Professional Services Council, and she joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about some of the issues vendors are flagging for federal policymakers.

