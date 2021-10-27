On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
AbilityOne seeks to end minimum wage exception for disabled workers at nonprofit contractors

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
October 27, 2021 10:53 am
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The AbilityOne program has long connected federal contracting requirements to people with disabilities. Nonprofit contractors employing these folks have not been bound to pay minimum wages. Many employees have in fact consistently received sub-minimum wages for helping produce everything from office furniture to airplane engine parts. Now AbilityOne has proposed a rule to end sub-minimum wages for AbilityOne suppliers who want to keep their federal contracts. For one reaction, the President and CEO of Melwood Larysa Kautz spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

