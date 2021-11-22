On Air: Amtower Off-Center
You’ve heard of the supply chain issues by now, but what are agencies doing to help put a stop to them?

Tom Temin
November 22, 2021 12:25 pm
Supply chain security issues have been dominating the news lately. That plus rising costs and longer delivery times. The Biden administration has taken some steps to help logistics companies. For an assessment, Federal Drive with Tom Temin producer Eric White spoke with the Senior Vice President of Policy and Senior Counsel at the Information Technology Industry Council, John Miller.

Tom Temin

