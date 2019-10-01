GSA picks 12 vendors for its IT services contract called COMET

For 12 vendors, the end of fiscal 2019 brought some good news.

The General Services Administration late last week awarded a dozen contractors a spot on its multiple award CIO modernization and enterprise transformation (COMET) contract that could be worth $168 million over five years.

At the same time, GSA also awarded the first four task orders under COMET for a range of services.

Federal News Network has confirmed the winning vendors are:

Booz Allen Hamilton

CGI Federal

Collabralink Technologies

Digital Management

Incentive Technology Group/Accenture Federal Services (ITG-Accenture CTA)

Karsun Solutions

Octo Consulting Group

REI Systems

Sevatec

Techflow

Unisys Corporation

Vencore (dba Perspecta)

A GSA spokesman declined to comment on the awards until the conclusion of the protest period. Unsuccessful bidders can file a protest up to 10 days after a debriefing or when the contractor knows the basis of the award.

COMET replaces the CIO Application Maintenance, Enhancements, and Operations (CAMEO) procurement that GSA awarded in 2014 to a host of large and small businesses with a total ceiling of $400 million.

At the same time, GSA also awarded four task orders. While details on what the task orders are exactly for and how much each are worth aren’t clear, industry sources confirmed:

Task order No. 1: Hailey’s COMET: Sevatec won to provide services under the previous procurement known as COMET.

Task order No. 2: Booz Allen won to provide fleet management group support services. Unisys was the incumbent.

Task order No. 3: Booz Allen also won to provide cloud services. This was a new contract.

Task order No. 4: Vencore and ITG won to provide support to the Integrated Acquisition Environment (IAE) organization.

Additionally, GSA’s new contract writing system will be a task order under COMET with an award expected later this winter.

GSA released the solicitation for COMET on June 18 with a goal of creating a multiple award blanket purchase agreement on top of IT schedule 70. GSA said in June it planned to make between 10 and 12 awards with at least 25% of them being set aside for small businesses. The BPA asked vendors to provide a host of IT services, including operations and maintenance, cloud and the continued development and support of the acquisition systems portal called beta.SAM.gov. GSA plans to take a three-step approach to the evaluation of contractors, including an in-person technical challenge. In April, GSA issued the RFP for the first and much smaller part of COMET focused on architecture, engineering and advisory support.

