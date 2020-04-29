Cyber issues still a concern at the Pentagon

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Frequent hand washing has become the new zeitgeist. But cybersecurity hygiene might still be the longer term concern. The Defense Department has not one but three cyber hygiene initiatives. But they’re incomplete and no one is reporting what’s going on. That’s according to research by the director of defense capabilities and management issues at the Government Accountability Office, Joe Kirshbaum. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.