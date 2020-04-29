Listen Live Sports

Cyber issues still a concern at the Pentagon

April 29, 2020 12:16 pm
 
Frequent hand washing has become the new zeitgeist. But cybersecurity hygiene might still be the longer term concern. The Defense Department has not one but three cyber hygiene initiatives. But they’re incomplete and no one is reporting what’s going on. That’s according to research by the director of defense capabilities and management issues at the Government Accountability Office, Joe Kirshbaum. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

