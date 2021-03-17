On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
DHS publishes resources for safeguarding against GPS hacking

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
March 17, 2021 10:03 am
Imagine if the global positioning system was somehow hacked. From the Waze app in your pocket to the operation of Navy shops, you might say we’d be in deep trouble. Now some technical whizzes in the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate have come up with what they call a Positioning, Navigation and Timing Integrity Library to guard against someone trying to spoof the GPS. For more on what it’s all about, technical manager Ernest Wong spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

