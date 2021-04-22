On Air: Panel Discussions
Cybersecurity is one of those rare issues in Congress with bipartisan agreement

By Tom Temin
April 22, 2021
Few federal management challenges seem as intractable as the need for better cybersecurity. The Solar Winds incident provided the latest evidence. Pretty much everyone agrees. Now the Biden administration has mostly filled out the top cybersecurity positions. For what should happen next, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to a leading voice for cybersecurity, New York congressman John Katko (R-N.Y.).

