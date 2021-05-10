On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
A multi-sector task force has ideas for taking on the threat from ransomware

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
May 10, 2021 1:15 pm
Ransomware, hackers hijacking systems and demanding big money to release them, has become more than a threat for state and local governments and school districts. So far the federal government has been lucky. Now a coalition of companies and nonprofits called the Institute for Security and Technology has come up with a long list of recommendations for dealing with ransomware. For more, the president and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance and for White House cybersecurity special assistant, Michael Daniel, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

