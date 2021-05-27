On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Cybersecurity

The Pentagon’s ‘SWAT Team of Nerds’

By Peter Musurlian @PMusurlianWFED
May 27, 2021 5:25 pm
2 min read
      
Federal Monthly Insights - Hacker-Powered Security - May 27, 2021
Download audio

They have been a separate entity around the Pentagon for less than five years, taking on a variety of complex technical issues for different Defense Department groups. Their organizational structure is a lot like a Silicon Valley start-up and they refer to themselves as “The Swat Team of Nerds.”

The head nerd is Daniel Bardenstein, DoD Digital Service Expert and Lead at Hack the Pentagon.

“We are a small group of technologists that sit under the Office of the Secretary of Defense,” Bardenstein said on Federal Monthly Insights – Hacker-powered Security. “So we are DoD employees, not another contractor.”

Bardenstein is proud of his team’s “unique fusion” of experience from the private sector to career government civilians, complemented by military folks, who periodically offer their services on assignment.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

One part of their DoD role is ethical hacking and cybersecurity. Additionally, they work to detect and protect American assets from adversarial drones and they were heavily involved in COVID-19 response, among other things, providing cybersecurity for Operation Warp Speed.

“We do a lot of advising on technology best practices, we’ll do discovery sprints with various partners around the DoD to help understand kind of the root of a problem, be it technologically, organizationally or culturally. And then provide our findings back to both DoD leadership and the partner group that we’re working with,” said Bardenstein on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

All the while, the SWAT Team of Nerds stays “lean and quick.” The high-price-tag Operation Warp Speed effort involved, at the top of the list, cybersecurity concerns.

“We co-lead, along with NSA, and we worked closely with a lot of other cybersecurity agencies around the government, to protect the entire end-to-end process of the vaccine, from the research and development, the clinical trials, the distribution and manufacturing,” said Bardenstein.

The “Hack the Pentagon” bug-bounty program has been executed more than 30 times, where the vast white hat hacker community lends a hand.

“One of our core philosophies and missions on the cybersecurity side is to not only improve the cybersecurity around DoD and the government and its systems, but also to kind of change the culture around how they view cybersecurity and how to engage with it,” Bardenstein said.

“The ‘Hack the Pentagon’ program that’s been running for five years brought the first bug bounty to the U.S government, where we basically used hackers from around the world, and pointed them at various DoD assets for them to break in and highlight vulnerabilities. They responsibly disclosed what they found and were financially compensated.”

        Read more: Cybersecurity

Peter Musurlian

Peter Musurlian is a producer at Federal News Network.

Follow @PMusurlianWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Cybersecurity ethical hacking Federal Drive Federal Insights HackerOne Technology Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor