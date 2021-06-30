On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
What’s an ‘SBOM’ and what does it have to do with federal cybersecurity?

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
June 30, 2021 8:27 am
Deep in the Biden administration’s executive order on cybersecurity is the idea of software bills of material (SBOMs). The order gave the Commerce Department the task of issuing guidelines for software supply chain security. One detail asked industry to provide comments to the National Telecom and Information Administration regarding SBOM. What is it and what’s it got to do with secure software? For some answers, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the open source Linux Foundation. Kate Stewart is the foundation’s vice president of dependable embedded systems, and David Wheeler is the foundation’s director of open source supply chain security.

