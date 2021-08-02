CMS needs to improve oversight of medical device cybersecurity

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services not only pay for health care but they accredit the organizations that deliver the programs. Now the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General has found CMS needs to improve its oversight of a critical piece of health care infrastructure — namely, the cybersecurity of networked medical devices. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to social science research analyst Ivan Troy.