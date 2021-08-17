On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Cybersecurity

When it come to defending against Chinese cyber espionage, agencies are a step behind

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 17, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

That recent Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report on federal cybersecurity has cyber experts worried. It found that seven departments hadn’t fixed serious deficiencies the same committee identified two years earlier. For what it means in terms of spying, Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked with Weifeng Zhong, a senior fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    AP photo/Greg Nash/PoolAngus King

    Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

    Cybersecurity Read more
Related Topics
All News China Cybersecurity Federal Drive George Mason University Mercatus Center Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Technology Tom Temin Weifeng Zhong

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New senior chiefs promoted at US Navy Band