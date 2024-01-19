On Air: Business of Government Hour
A Deeper Look at the National Science Foundation

January 19, 2024 12:55 pm
This week, Joe Paiva speaks with Javier Inclan, deputy office head for the Office of Information and Resource Management at the National Science Foundation. Inclan has held many roles within the organization including acting division director for Human Resource Management, senior advisor to the Office of the Director, acting division director in the Division of Administrative Services, and deputy division director for the Division of Administrative Services.

