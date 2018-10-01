Army, Air Force name new deputy CIO, chief data officer

The Army and Air Force have each named new senior officials to fill key information technology leadership roles.

Effective Monday, Greg Garcia is the Army’s new deputy chief information officer. He replaces Gary Wang, who retired at the end of May as the top civilian in the office of the Army’s CIO and G-6.

Garcia previously served in a number of government IT executive roles, most recently as the CIO of the Army Corps of Engineers and as the director of the now-defunct Army Information Technology Agency.

“He is a tremendous talent who is exactly the right leader at the right time to help build on the great work of the past while we posture the CIO/G-6 to support the Army of the future,” Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford, the Army’s CIO said in a statement. “His announcement as the next Army DCIO was a great day for our Army and the Joint Force.”

Meanwhile, Eileen Vidrine has been named as the Air Force’s chief data officer. She has been serving in the role since June, according to her LinkedIn profile, but the Air Force has not formally announced her appointment.

Vidrine, a retired Army Reserve officer, is returning to DoD after a temporary detail to the White House. Earlier, she held leadership positions in the Pentagon’s human capital management office and as the enterprise architect for the Defense intelligence community.

She replaces Maj. Gen. Kimberly Crider, who became the Air Force’s first-ever CDO in 2017. Crider is now working as a senior advisor to the undersecretary of the Air Force.