Amazon files protest to DoD’s JEDI Cloud contract

November 14, 2019 5:37 pm
 
2 min read
Amazon Web Services said Thursday it has filed a lawsuit at the Court of Federal Claims challenging the Defense Department’s decision to award its multibillion-dollar JEDI Cloud contract to rival Microsoft.

AWS was long believed to be the favorite throughout the course of the lengthy and contentious procurement process. But the Pentagon announced on Oct. 25 that it had chosen Microsoft instead.

In deciding to lodge the challenge, which was first reported by Federal Times, Amazon reasoned it was “uniquely experienced” to deliver cloud technology to the military.

“We also believe it’s critical for our country that the government and its elected leaders administer procurements objectively and in a manner that is free from political influence,” an AWS spokesman said an in emailed statement to Federal News Network. “Numerous aspects of the JEDI evaluation process contained clear deficiencies, errors, and unmistakable bias—and it’s important that these matters be examined and rectified.”

The insinuation of political influence appeared to be a reference to comments President Trump has made about the JEDI contract. The president, who has a running feud with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, told reporters in July that he was “getting tremendous complaints about the contract with the Pentagon and with Amazon…They’re saying it wasn’t competitively bid. We’re looking at it very seriously.”

But after the contract award, Defense officials were insistent that the decision was not — and could not have been — subject to political interference.

Dana Deasy, the Pentagon’s chief information officer told the Senate Armed Services Committee during an Oct. 29 hearing that the identities of the JEDI selection team were kept secret during deliberations, and no one attempted to contact any of the members to sway their decision.

“In my discussions with the deputy secretary of Defense and the secretary of Defense, at no time throughout this process have I ever shared any proprietary source information with them, nor have I ever divulged — when we got to the conclusion — who the awardee was,” he said.

The AWS spokesman said the protest was filed last Friday, but the lawsuit was not reflected in the court’s electronic records system as of Thursday afternoon. A Defense official also told Federal News Network on Tuesday that the department had not yet seen a bid protest.

Amazon’s suit is now the second piece of litigation challenging the up-to-$10 billion JEDI procurement in federal courts. Oracle, which was excluded from the competition under what it says were overly-restrictive gate criteria, has a case pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

This story will be updated

Jared Serbu

Jared Serbu is deputy editor of Federal News Network and reports on the Defense Department’s contracting, legislative, workforce and IT issues. Follow @jserbuWFED

