A lesser known function of the Defense Department provides advisors or coaches to friendly foreign militaries. The Ministry of Defense Advisors Program goes back a few years to the surge in Afghanistan. Now it has advisors embedded around the globe. With more on the program, the chief of the institutional capacity building division of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, Laura Alami, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.