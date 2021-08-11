On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Defense

Coast Guard, National Guard will follow DoD in mandating vaccines

Scott Maucione@smaucioneWFED
August 11, 2021 3:21 pm
3 min read
      

 

Both the Coast Guard and the National Guard are planning to follow the Defense Department in requiring service members to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, impacting about half a million people.

DoD announced on Monday that it would seek approval from the president to require vaccines for 1.4 million active duty troops by mid-September at the latest. President Joe Biden already said he will support the measure once it reaches his office.

The Coast Guard is considered part of the Department of Homeland Security, but often follows suit with what the Pentagon orders.

“Like the rest of the joint force, the Coast Guard is ready to implement mandatory vaccination for its military personnel when authorized or directed by higher authority,” Coast Guard Spokesperson Lt. j.g. Sondra-Kay Kneen told Federal News Network. “To date, the Coast Guard has fully vaccinated over 67% of its workforce, including 73.7% of all active duty military personnel. The Coast Guard continues its campaign to vaccinate the entire workforce to sustain mission readiness, and ensure we are protecting ourselves, our shipmates, our families and our communities against COVID-19. This included fully vaccinating over 70% of our active duty workforce prior to the July 4 holiday.”

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

The National Guard is also planning to follow any guidance from the Pentagon.

“What we can say is that the National Guard is postured to support any guidance the Secretary of Defense releases,” National Guard Spokesman Wayne Hall said. “If the vaccine does become a requirement, all National Guard service members, other than those in state active duty, will be subject to any mandatory vaccination directive to the same extent as active component personnel.”

The Coast Guard has already implemented rules to limit unvaccinated service members, the first such regulations seen in the armed forces.

According to an Aug. 6 release from the service, for unvaccinated military personnel, including reservists on active duty, leave travel to or through foreign countries or territories is prohibited. Unvaccinated personnel must stay in their local travel zone.

“This includes previously approved leave,” the release states. “Members may request a waiver, with final approval authority at the first flag officer in their chain of command, in extenuating circumstances.”

For civilians and reservists not on orders, the Coast Guard is highly discouraging leave or leisure travel through foreign countries or territories.

DoD and the other military services have not outlined what will happen to service members who may rebuke the future lawful order to be mandatorily vaccinated.

“Adding a vaccine to the mandatory list isn’t something that happens every day,” Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said Monday. “It’s a big muscle movement and the secretary wants to give the services ample time to prepare for that, as well as the force. You can consider this memo today as what we would call in the military a warning order. A warning order to the force that this is coming, and we want you to be ready for it as well. And obviously, we’d prefer that you get the vaccine now and not wait for the mandate.”

        Read more: Defense

Kirby said that DoD is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, and will move faster on getting approval for mandatory vaccines if needed. COVID cases are rapidly rising in the United States, paralleling rates from last fall. The seven-day average of new cases is currently at about 118,000.

There has been some reluctance in the military community to voluntarily get the vaccine. Military advocacy groups that have been conducting surveys found that service members and their families didn’t trust the vaccine creation process or had concerns about its safety.

In February, DoD told Congress that a third of military service members refused to get the vaccine.

About 62% of the active duty force is currently vaccinated, according to Kirby.

There has been no evidence that the vaccine is unsafe.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

 

Scott Maucione

Scott Maucione is a defense reporter for Federal News Network and reports on human capital, workforce and the Defense Department at-large.

Follow @smaucioneWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)John Kirby

    DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

    Defense Read more
    (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group host the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. By the thousands, U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine, as frustrated commanders scramble to knock down internet rumors and find the right pitch that will convince troops to take the shot. Some Army units are seeing as few as a third agree to the vaccine, others are higher. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)

    DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

    Defense Read more
    (AP Photo/Steve Helber)This Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2006 file photo shows members of Alpha Company of the 244th Quartermasters battalion march to the physical fitness track at the Ft. Lee Army base in Ft. Lee, Va. As much as President Donald Trump enjoys talking about winning and winners, the Confederate generals he vows will not have their names removed from U.S. military bases were not only on the losing side of rebellion against the United States, some weren't even considered good generals. Or even good men. The 10 generals include some who made costly battlefield blunders; others mistreated captured Union soldiers, some were slaveholders, and one was linked to the Ku Klux Klan after the war. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

    Many DoD bases expected to restrict travel ahead of holidays as COVID cases rise

    Defense Read more
Related Topics
All News Coast Guard Defense Defense News Joe Biden John Kirby National Guard Sondra-Kay Kneen Wayne Hall Workforce

Comments

On DoD

WEDNESDAYS, 11 A.M. & 2 P.M.

Each week, Defense Reporter Jared Serbu speaks with the managers of the federal government's largest department. Subscribe on PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Feds Feed Families team sponsors a Day of Giving