There’s a lot of talent out there in the National Guard and reserve forces. But the active duty forces don’t have an easy way to tap that talent, much less know it even exists. Now the Defense Innovation Unit has come up with an artificial intelligence application to help close the gap. With more, the contractor who is DIU’s technical project manager, Scott Sumner, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.