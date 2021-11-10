On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
DoD IG team recognized for uncovering hazardous chemical exposure in military-owned housing

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 10, 2021 10:55 am
There’s been a lot of attention paid to poor living conditions in privatized military housing over the last several years. But as the Pentagon’s inspector general documented in a sweeping report last year, the Defense Department’s own housing facilities have problems too. A team of 14 auditors, engineers and program analysts found systemic management weaknesses that exposed service members to lead, radon and other hazards in government-owned housing. For their work, the DoD IG team was just recognized with the annual Glenn/Roth Award for Exemplary Service by the Council of Inspectors General for Integrity and Efficiency. For more about the work that went into that specific project – and the OIG’s other ongoing work on military housing issues – Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Jamessia Blunt, a program manager in the OIG’s infrastructure branch.

