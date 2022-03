Dave brings over 24 years of experience working with DoD Information Technology. Dave currently serves as a Principal Technical Consultant for Akamai’s public sector, supporting USAF, Army and others. Dave is responsible for helping these agencies in their broad IT missions and operations while also educating them on the effective use of the Akamai portfolio while on their cyber security and Zero Trust journeys. Dave is an experienced enterprise architect that helps these agencies sew together the diversity of their portfolios to bring seamless and secure digital delivery for their consumers.

Prior to joining Akamai in 2019, Dave was a Principal Engineer for the MITRE Corporation and while there was the primary Enterprise Architect in charge of designing a multi-cloud enterprise hosting environment for the USAF currently known as Cloud One. Dave’s role was to bring together the diverse architects and engineers of multiple corporate entities and drive a collaborative and scalable solution for multi-tenant, secure, cloud delivery.

Prior to that Dave was the CTO of IPT Associates providing direct software engineering and architectural support to numerous organizations primarily within the USAF. Dave’s passion is supporting to the Department of Defense in their mission supporting the American Public, he is a veteran of the USAF and spent his time there as an enlisted software engineer.

Mr. Zukowski has an AAS in Computer Science from the Community College of the USAF, a BS in Information Technology and an MBA with an IT Management concentration from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Dave also holds a CSSLP from ISC2.