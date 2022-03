Lieutenant General William Bender (USAF, Ret.) serves as the Senior Vice President for Strategic Accounts and Government Relations at Leidos. He strengthens and advances relationships with customers and advances strategic initiatives to foster enterprise growth.

Prior to joining Leidos, General Bender most recently served as Chief Information Officer for the United States Air Force (USAF), where he was responsible for 50,000 cyber operations and support personnel across the globe with oversight for the USAF’s IT investment strategy and a portfolio valued at $17 billion.

General Bender previously was the second highest ranking military officer, based at the United States Embassy in Iraq, serving as the Deputy Chief, Office of Security Cooperation-Iraq with oversight and management of foreign military sales and security cooperation initiatives supporting U.S. diplomatic relations with the government of Iraq. His leadership tenure in the USAF also includes serving as Chief Operations Officer with overall operations, training, and readiness responsibility for 20,000 personnel, as well as Executive Staff Director and Joint Duty Officer to European Command and U.S. Transportation Command Commanders with responsibility for theater-wide and global logistics operations.