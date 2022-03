Derrick Pledger, an 11-year veteran of Leidos, is responsible for leading the corporation’s Digital Modernization organization. Since joining Leidos, he has held multiple engineering and technical management positions of increasing scope and responsibility, including Enterprise Solution Architect, Chief Engineer, Program Manager, Chief Infrastructure Architect, and Lead Systems Integrator. He has also spent over two years deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa in support of Operation Iraqi & Enduring Freedom missions and counter-piracy operations. His expertise ranges from managing complex software programs and designing hybrid cloud environments to supporting development, systems integration, and data exploitation efforts for a number of Department of Defense (DOD) customers.