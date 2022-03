Janice is the Strategic Client Director for the Department of the Navy and responsible for managing the relationship; development of strategies to demonstrate all Oracle capabilities for use in the US Navy and US Marine Corps. She is retired federal government after 34 years of service as a Senior Executive. Her last position was as the chief information officer for the US Navy (Civilian Executive). Janice was responsible for all US Navy civilian and military information technology and cybersecurity activities related to policy, governance, compliance, and resource advocacy. Janice has been affiliated with the Department of Defense for over 15 years and has held various positions with the Air Force, Defense Security Service, and Office of the Secretary of Defense.