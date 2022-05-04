DoD expanding bug bounty program to all public networks

For six years, the Defense Department has put a target on its back and voluntarily told hackers to have at it with certain systems. Now, the Pentagon is expanding that tactic to all of its publicly accessible Defense information systems.

The Defense Department expansion of its bug bounty and Hack the Pentagon programs will stretch to public networks, internet of things, industrial control systems, frequency-based communication and more.

The growth signals success in using contractors and white-hat hackers as a means of bettering the military’s cybersecurity.

“The DoD Vulnerability Policy launched in 2016 because we demonstrated the efficacy of working with the hacker community and even hiring hackers to find and fix vulnerabilities in systems,” said Brett Goldstein, the director of the Defense Digital Service.

The original program focused on more benign areas of the Pentagon’s networks like front-facing websites.

During the hackathons and bug bounty competitions, DoD offered cash rewards to hackers that could penetrate their systems. The first ever bug bounty contest found 138 vulnerabilities.

The first vulnerability report arrived seven minutes after the contest started, and 1,410 pro and amateur hackers from 44 states wound up making 1,189 reports of security problems during the three-week program.

The military services and other Defense agencies have followed suit in creating their own competitions.

White-hat hackers found 54 vulnerabilities in the Air Force’s Cloud One in 2019. The environment uses Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure to host the Air Force portal and more than 100 other applications used by airmen every day.

DoD just finished up a pilot bug bounty in collaboration with HackerOne and the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency focused on the DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3). That program looked at vulnerabilities within contractors.

Over one year, the hackers probed 41 companies and found more than 400 vulnerabilities that needed mitigation.

“DC3’s DoD Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) has long since recognized the benefits of utilizing crowdsourced ethical hackers to add defense-in-depth protection to the DoD Information Networks,” said Melissa Vice, interim director of VDP. “The pilot intended to identify if similar critical and high severity vulnerabilities existed on small to medium cleared and non-cleared defense industrial base company assets with potential risks for critical infrastructure and U.S. supply chain.”

Since the creation of bug bounties and hackathons, DoD has caught more than 29,000 vulnerabilities.