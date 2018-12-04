Listen Live Sports

VIDEO: DoD CIO awards honor ‘best of the best’

December 4, 2018 2:18 pm
 
Twenty individuals and teams chosen from more than 100 nominations were recognized at the Defense Department’s annual CIO Awards ceremony last week, with DoD CIO Dana Deasy using the opportunity to praise the winners’ “hard work and accomplishment.”

“You didn’t get here unless you probably spent some long hours in,” he said at the start of the ceremony Thursday. “You probably spent some time away from family.”

The awards honor achievements in IT, cybersecurity, cloud command and control communications, electronic records management, and information and communications technology accessibility. This year’s winners came from such offices as G6 Marine Corp Recruiting Command, U.S. Transportation Command, the Air Force’s 460th Space Communication Squadron and U.S. Strategic Command.

Members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense; the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center; I Marine Expeditionary Force; and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance also received awards this year, among others.

“There’s a lot of people around you that go into making this successful, but today we’re really honoring the best of the best,” Deasy said.

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor of Federal News Network. Follow @abrustWFED

