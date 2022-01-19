Biden says defense, intel agencies have to follow cyber EO requirements, too

President Joe Biden has set new deadlines for defense and intelligence agencies to follow cybersecurity requirements included in an executive order last year, while further centralizing oversight of those agencies’ cybersecurity at the National Security Agency.

Biden signed a new national security memorandum today, “Improving the Cybersecurity of National Security, Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community Systems.”

It builds on the requirements laid out in last year’s cybersecurity executive order. The EO largely focused on the cybersecurity authorities of civilian agencies, with the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Management and Budget and the National Institute of Standards and Technology taking the lead in implementation.

But the executive order did specify that defense and intelligence agencies must adhere to cyber requirements “that are equivalent to or exceed the cybersecurity requirements” set out in the executive order.

The latest memorandum “raises the bar for the cybersecurity of our most sensitive systems,” according to a summary of the document.

The memo gives agencies 180 days to implement multi-factor authentication and encryption for all national security systems.

The order also homes in on the the security of cloud computing. It gives the heads of defense and intelligence agencies 90 days to come up with a framework for coordinating and collaborating on cybersecurity incident response for national security systems that use commercial cloud technologies.

It gives agencies with national security systems 60 days to “update existing agency plans to prioritize resources for the adoption and use of cloud technology, including adoption of Zero Trust Architecture as practicable.”

Biden’s directive additionally requires agencies to identify their national security systems and report cybersecurity incidents to the National Security Agency.

It also gives NSA the power to issue binding operational directives requiring defense and intel agencies to take specific actions against known or suspected cyber threats. The authority is modeled on the Department of Homeland Security’s authority to issue BODs for federal civilian executive branch agencies.

The memo also requires agencies to take inventory of their “cross-domain solutions,” which are “tools that transfer data between classified and unclassified systems.” NSA is responsible for establishing security standards and testing requirements for such systems.