GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

The Defense Department’s attempt to fundamentally restructure its household goods moving system for military members overcame a major roadblock on Thursday as the Government Accountability Office denied five separate protests losing bidders had filed.

GAO ruled against each of the pending challenges to the multibillion dollar award — three by American Roll-On-Roll-Off Carrier Group (ARC) and two by Connected Global Solutions. The protest arbiter has not yet published public versions of its decisions, but found that each of the protests were “without merit,” Ralph White, GAO’s managing associate general counsel for procurement law said in a statement.

U.S. Transportation Command awarded the Global Household Goods contract (GHC) to HomeSafe Alliance, LLC in November. The procurement is worth at least $6.2 billion, and possibly up to $17.9 billion if DoD exercises all of its contract options over the next nine years. The department plans to use the contract to transition all military members’ permanent change of station moves to a single managed service provider, rather than contracting with companies on a move-by-move basis, as it does today.

In a statement, ARC said it was disappointed by GAO’s decision.

“We will review the GAO decision and evaluate next steps, including any further legal action,” a spokesman said.

Both ARC and Connected Global Solutions have the option of continuing the protest process via lawsuits at the Court of Federal Claims. Representatives for the latter company could not be immediately reached for comment after business hours on Thursday.

Both companies had challenged the contract award on multiple grounds, including by alleging that TRANSCOM contracting officials used an unreasonable approach to evaluating their technical proposals and a flawed analysis of the “best value” tradeoffs involved in each bid, White said.

At the time the contract was first awarded, DoD and HomeSafe said military moving services would start transitioning to the new contract in late 2022. It remained unclear Thursday how much the GAO protest process would set that timeline back; TRANSCOM officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening. The process could also be further delayed if either or both companies pursue more protests before the Court of Federal Claims and the court issues a stay.

DoD has been trying to reform the much-maligned household goods moving system by hiring a single logistics company to manage the entire enterprise for several years. An earlier attempt was derailed by another series of bid protests in 2020.

TRANSCOM first awarded the contract to ARC that April , but HomeSafe and Connected Global Solutions protested the contract. GAO upheld both companies’ challenges several months later, finding the initial award was plagued by “pervasive” violations of federal contracting rules, including a failure to do enough due diligence to ensure ARC was a responsible bidder.

TRANSCOM took another year to reevaluate the companies’ proposals before deciding to award the contract to HomeSafe instead.

In a November 2021 interview with Federal News Network, Al Thompson, HomeSafe’s CEO, said much of the company’s approach relied on infusing new information technology into the military moving process, including a mobile app that’s intended to let military members and families manage and monitor the process from start to finish.

“We’re going to deliver a very modern technology solution that will be much more customer-focused, with constant communication with the military service member, the DoD civilian, the customer,” Thompson said. “At the same time, we’ll also provide a new capability to the more than 2,500 movers. Because many of them are small businesses, they are not able to invest in an information technology solution that helps them most efficiently and effectively manage their business. We’re going to provide that.”