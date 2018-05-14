Listen Live Sports

Insight by Oracle Partner Network

Expert Edition: Emerging Technologies

In this Expert Edition: Emerging Technologies, we’ll explore how the General Services Administration, CIA and Bureau of Labor and Statistics are using AI to simplify or remove tedious, time-consuming or redundant tasks to free employees to work on more complex, mission-critical challenges. In the case of the Defense Department, its advanced research arm tested an autonomous ship that navigates without human oversight while in compliance with maritime law. Over at the Government Accountability Office, their experts are taking responsibility for sharing guidelines for AI’s ethical testing and use.

Other topics include:

  • Artificial Intelligence Proves Major Time Savings For Federal Employees
  • Beyond Bitcoin: How Federal Agencies are Discovering New Uses for Blockchain
  • DARPA: Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence in the Works

