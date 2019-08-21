There is no end or beginning of cloud. Since 2010, agencies have been on a constant journey to try to get ahead the ever-growing mound of technical debt and get services to their customers no matter where they are located.

In this Expert Edition: Cloud Migration and Edge Computing, you’ll hear from the people who see both the promise and truth of the cloud. There are agencies well down the path of delivering mission services to any device, anywhere, and there are some who are still figuring out what their path looks like.

